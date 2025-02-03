Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Range Observes World Wetlands Day to Promote Conservation

The Wildlife Range of Pobitora, under the Guwahati Wildlife Division, marked World Wetlands Day on Sunday in collaboration with the environmental NGO, Aaranyak. The event was held at Tamuliduva Wetland in Assam's Morigaon district, with the participation of students from Hadukpar LP School in Mayong to raise awareness about the significance of wetland conservation.

During the awareness program, officials emphasized the critical role wetlands play in sustaining biodiversity and ecological balance. The initiative aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among young students toward wetland protection.

Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Pranjal Baruah, highlighted findings from the recent Asian Water Bird Census, reporting a total of 10,933 water birds across 56 species in the wetlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. "In 2024, the figure stood at 7,225. The Tamuliduva Wetland, the largest in the sanctuary, significantly contributes to the area's rich biodiversity," Baruah stated.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary was declared a protected area in 1987 and comprises the Rajamayong Reserve Forest and Pobitora Reserve Forest. Covering an area of 38.85 square kilometers (15.00 sq mi), it provides a diverse habitat of hilly forests, grasslands, and wetlands. The sanctuary is home to 107 Indian one-horned rhinoceroses (as per the 2022 Census), along with 22 mammal species, 375 bird species, 27 reptile species, 9 amphibian species, and 39 species of fish.

"A total of 10,933 water birds belonging to 56 species were recorded in the Asian Water Bird Census conducted on January 18, 2025, in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. Of these, 80% were migratory birds, while 20% were resident species," Baruah added.

The observation of World Wetlands Day underscores the importance of collective efforts in preserving wetlands and fostering sustainable ecosystems.

