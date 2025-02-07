Assam Police Rescue Two Abducted Young Girls From Mazbat; 3 Arrested

In a successful operation, Assam police rescued two teenage girls who were abducted from Suagpur at Goreswar under Assam’s Baksa distict on February 5. The girls were found in an abandoned railway quarter in Mazbat after being held captive for two days.

On the evening of February 5, the two girls went missing from Sohagpur and despite family members searching nearby areas and relatives’ homes, no trace of the girls was found by the following morning. The family then filed a complaint with Goreswar Police, who, upon analyzing the mobile location data, alerted Mazbat Police.

Majbat Police acted swiftly and traced the girls to an abandoned railway quarter near Mazbat Railway Station. In the operation, three youths were arrested, though one of the suspects managed to escape the scene.

The arrested suspects are believed to be involved in the abduction, with Babu Boro (22) from Hajuguri in Mazbat identified as the mastermind behind the crime.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case, and legal proceedings are underway.

