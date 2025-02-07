Assam Police Seize 100 Litres of Stolen Oil From Digboi Dhaba

Assam police on Thursday night seized nearly 100 litres of stolen oil during a raid at a dhaba in Digboi’s Pawoi area.

Sources informed that the raid was carried out at "Bhagwan Dhaba, the owner of which is one Bhagwan Shah. Multiple containers of illegally stored oil were confiscated in the operation.

However, Shah was not present at the time of the raid. Known for his involvement in the illegal oil trade, he has been jailed multiple times in the past for similar offenses.

Further investigation is on.

