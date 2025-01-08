Assam Ranked 4th in The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2025” List

In a significant recognition of its cultural and natural allure, Assam has earned the fourth spot in The New York Times’ prestigious list of “52 Places to Go in 2025.”

The northeastern state, nestled between Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long been a hidden gem for travelers seeking unspoiled landscapes, rich heritage, and authentic experiences. With increased global recognition and infrastructure upgrades, Assam is now ready to open its doors to the world.

The New York Times highlights, “Assam, a hilly state near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long been a gateway to Northeast India—a remote, culturally distinct, and comparatively crowd-free region that hangs as if by a thread from the country’s mainland. Now, the area is seeing both more international recognition and increased accessibility.”

A key milestone for Assam came in 2024 when the Charaideo Moidams, or Pyramids of Assam, were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. These ancient burial mounds, constructed during the Ahom dynasty between the 13th and 19th centuries, offer visitors a glimpse into the region's royal history and spiritual significance.

In the 2023-24 period, Assam attracted over 70 lakh domestic and 26,129 international visitors. The inclusion of the Charaideo Moidams in the World Heritage list not only highlights Assam’s rich cultural legacy but also positions it as a rising hub for cultural tourism.

Beyond its historical treasures, Assam is famed for its world-class tea gardens, where some of the finest tea in the world is cultivated. The serene, lush estates offer visitors an immersive experience blending natural beauty with the art of tea-making. For nature enthusiasts, the UNESCO-listed Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, remains a major attraction.

Improved accessibility has played a pivotal role in Assam’s rise as a top travel destination. Recent enhancements in road infrastructure have made even remote attractions more accessible. Moreover, Guwahati, the state’s largest city and gateway, is undergoing a major airport expansion set to complete in 2025. The expansion will quadruple the airport’s capacity, boosting both regional and international connectivity.