Assam: Silchar Cop Dies of Heart Attack on Way to Duty

In a tragic incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Assam’s Silchar passed away suddenly due to a heart attack while on his way to work on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rahimuddin Majumdar, ASI of Tarapur police outpost.

Sources informed that Majumdar was on his way to the police station on his bike when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Locals quickly responded and rushed him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in an attempt to save him.

However, despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Recently, a jawan at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Rupesh Singh Pama, a jawan of the 956 Squadron, who was holding the rank of Corporal.

As per reports, he was on duty when he was fatally shot by an AK-103 service rifle.

An investigation was underway.

