Assam Student Drowns In Maharashtra While Bathing In Waterbody

A youth from Assam lost his life in an accidental drowning in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Hirakjoyiti Nath from Halogaon village in the Kamrup district.

As per reports, Nath was pursuing a degree in hotel management in Maharashtra. The incident occurred in the afternoon when he went to bathe in a waterbody along with two of his friends where he drowned.

The deceased student was also an executive member of the Paschim Bangsor Regional Students' Organization. His untimely demise has left his family, friends, and the student community in deep grief.

