Assam: World War II Bomb Set for Controlled Explosion In Lakhimpur Today

A high-impact controlled explosion is scheduled to take place today within the Dulung Reserved Forest in Assam’s Lakhimpur district as part of the deactivation of a bomb recovered last year.

The bomb, dating back to World War II, was found in the Dulungmukh River and has been confirmed to be active. To ensure the safety of the public, the police have declared a 2.5 km area around the site a no-entry zone, restricting access to the general public.

The Lakhimpur District Commissioner has issued an official directive regarding the controlled explosion, urging people to stay clear of the area. In addition, local village panchayats have been actively spreading cautionary warnings to residents, urging them to follow the safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

The bomb, which was likely undetonated either from World War II or due to Air Force training exercises, was discovered in an active state. The old unexploded ordnance (UXO) posed a potential threat in the region.

