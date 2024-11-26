Assam Youth Tour Culminates with Tank Rides and Naval Fly-Pasts

The National Integration Tour, organized by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army for youth from Assam, concluded on November 24, 2024, with a visit to the prestigious Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar. Designed to foster national unity and instill pride in India's "Unity in Diversity," the tour provided young participants from Upper Assam an extraordinary insight into the nation’s defense capabilities and cultural heritage.

At the Armoured Corps Centre, the youth experienced riding a T-72 tank, gaining firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by tank crews in combat. They also toured the Cavalry Museum, which offered an engaging overview of the evolution of armoured warfare in India.

The seven-day tour took the participants across key locations in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmednagar. In Delhi, they had the rare opportunity to interact with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. They also visited landmarks such as the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar, and Dilli Haat, immersing themselves in the nation’s rich cultural and martial heritage.

In Mumbai, they explored India’s naval prowess during a visit to the Naval Dockyard, where they toured the warship INS Teg and learned about its weapons, operations, and engineering. The visit also included a thrilling fly-past featuring MiG-29K fighters, Dornier 228 aircraft, Boeing P-8 Poseidon, and ALH Dhruv helicopters.

The tour concluded with the group returning to Digboi, Tinsukia, on November 26, 2024. The initiative left a lasting impression on the students, many of whom expressed newfound aspirations to join the Armed Forces. Organizers described the tour as a significant success, offering youth from Assam an unforgettable experience of India’s military strength and cultural diversity while reinforcing their sense of national pride and unity.