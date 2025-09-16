Bhupen da’s Spirit Sails On: ‘Bistirna Parore’ Voyage Reaches Pandu Port in Guwahati

Guwahati had a special evening on Monday when ‘Bistirna Parore’, a centenary tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, reached Pandu Port. The river voyage, inspired by the Bard’s immortal song on the Brahmaputra, has been travelling down the mighty river as a moving celebration of his life, music and message.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the gathering as Chief Guest, alongside members of Dr Hazarika’s family, his son Tej Hazarika and brother Samar Hazarika. Thousands turned up despite the rain, filling the banks of the Brahmaputra with applause, songs and cheers.

The journey began on September 8 from Guijan in Tinsukia, Dr Hazarika’s birth anniversary, and is sailing all the way from Sadiya to Dhubri. Along the route, in places like Bogibeel, Neematighat, Biswanath and Tezpur, the voyage has turned into a festival of Assamese culture. Children have painted, youths have quizzed, and locals have danced and sung along with the travelling troupe, proof of how deeply Bhupen da’s music still lives in people’s hearts.

At Pandu Port, the historic Saraighat bridge stood in the backdrop as artists performed Bhupendra Sangeet, folk dances by Karbi, Bodo and Tiwa communities, and soulful instrumental recitals. With Dr Hazarika’s family present, the evening felt more personal, almost like the river itself was carrying his memory forward.

“This voyage is not only a tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, who gave voice to the Brahmaputra, but also a step towards realising the river’s promise as a cultural and economic lifeline,” Sonowal said, stressing how river cruise tourism could bring jobs and global recognition to Assam.

The Brahmaputra, still largely unexplored as a cruise destination, offers everything- breathtaking landscapes, wildlife in Kaziranga, Majuli’s satras, tea gardens and vibrant traditions along its banks. Through ‘Bistirna Parore’, the Inland Waterways Authority of India wants to showcase this hidden potential while celebrating Hazarika’s vision of unity and humanity.

As the voyage now sails towards Jogighopa, it continues to be more than a river journey. It is both a tribute to a legend and a promise for the future, that the Brahmaputra, like Bhupen da’s songs, will keep connecting people, inspiring hope and carrying Assam’s story to the world.

