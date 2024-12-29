'Biplabar Swapna' Authored by Dr Susanta Dutta Released In Guwahati

A book titled “Biplabar Swapna” (Dream of Revolution) authored by Dr Susanta Dutta was formally launched in a solemn ceremony held at the Vivekananda Center in Guwahati on Sunday.

The author takes readers on a historical journey, offering a detailed and unbiased exploration of the communist movement in Assam during the period from 1938 to 1955, a time when the Revolutionary Communist Party of India (RCPI) played a pioneering role.

In his address to the gathering at the book launch, renowned litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain hailed the book as a unique contribution to the history of revolutionary communists. He emphasized that while the book addresses political themes; its presentation is objective and research-oriented. Dr Gohain also noted that while several books on this subject have been published recently, Dutta’s work successfully brings to light numerous crucial facts about India’s revolutionary communist history, offering a fresh perspective. He further expressed hope that the book would be a major addition to the history of Assam’s communist movement.

The book was unveiled in the presence of veteran communist leader Hemen Das, who delivered a speech on the detrimental effects of capitalism and the necessity of left-wing ideologies, stating that in the current fascist environment, the publication of such a book brings a message of hope.

During the launch event, writer and critic Munin Bayan remarked that Dr Dutta’s book provides a systematic and factual account of the political philosophy, ideals, and actions of India’s revolutionary communist movement.

Prominent social activist and writer Junu Bora, in her address, highlighted the significant role of women in the left-wing struggles and shared the accounts of female leaders involved in the RCPI movement.

The event also saw the presence of over 150 people including several distinguished individuals.

