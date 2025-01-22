"...Have To Come Together Against BJP": Lurin Urges United Stand

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Wednesday called for a unified stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections. Gogoi warned that if the votes get divided, then the saffron party will gain from it.

Lurinjyoti, who is in Doboka, spoke to reporters saying, “We want everyone to come together—Congress, Raijor Dal, all regional parties, as well as the left. We have to all come together against the BJP. If the votes get divided then it is BJP’s gain.”

However, the AJP chief kept Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) out of the equation. “We have to ensure not a single vote gets divided and for that all opposition parties except Badruddin Ajmal’s have to come together. This has to happen before the elections for us to defeat the BJP,” he said.

Gogoi further warned that if there are any cracks in this united front, then it would play into the hands of the ruling party. “If anyone has any hidden agenda of allowing the BJP to win, then that is a different thing. To defeat the BJP, we have to agree to remain together from the beginning. There can be no second thoughts,” he said.

Calling for all opposition parties to come to an agreement, the AJP chief stated, “We have to set aside personal and party interests and think about the state and its people and promise to fight for them. The BJP has gained a lot of wealth by colluding with syndicates. We have to defeat them.”