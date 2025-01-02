CBI Files Case Against Its Officer, Searches 20 Locations Over Corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against its own Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), BM Meena, for allegedly demanding money from individuals under investigation by him. As part of its zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, the agency also conducted searches across 20 locations.

Advertisment

The case involves Meena, who is currently assigned to the Bank Securities and Fraud Branch at the CBI's Mumbai unit, and other unidentified individuals. According to CBI officials, Meena is accused of conspiring with others to accept illicit payments from individuals he was investigating, offering to influence the outcomes in their favour in exchange for money.

"It appears he offered to favour them in the investigation, demanding money," stated a CBI officer. The official added that the DySP, as a public servant, utilized middlemen to facilitate the bribe transactions through a network of accounts and a hawala channel.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI executed searches at 20 premises located in Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. During these searches, the agency recovered Rs 55 lakh in suspected hawala money, along with property documents indicating Meena's investment of Rs 1.78 crore. The CBI also discovered book entries showing transactions worth Rs 1.63 crore, along with other incriminating documents and items.

Also Read: CBI Conducts Searches In Shimla For Corrupt ED Official