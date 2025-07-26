Climbing the Impossible: Remembering India’s Bravest on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Every year on July 26, India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that goes beyond military victory and enters the very soul of what it means to be Indian. It is a day of national remembrance, emotional reflection, and pride in the resilience of our soldiers. On this day, 26 years ago, the Indian Armed Forces brought home a hard-fought victory in the Kargil War, reclaiming the icy heights of Ladakh that had been silently infiltrated and occupied by Pakistani forces.

The War in the Mountains

The Kargil conflict was unlike any other. It wasn’t a full-blown declared war, nor was it a simple border skirmish. It was a battle that unfolded slowly and painfully in the early months of 1999 when Indian patrols discovered enemy presence along the rugged Line of Control in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir. What at first seemed like minor intrusions turned out to be a deeply planned infiltration by Pakistani soldiers and militants who had taken over strategic hilltops, watching silently from above, with clear lines of sight to India’s national highway.

These weren’t just ordinary hills. They were towering, frozen heights in places like Tololing, Tiger Hill, Dras, and Batalik- all above 16,000 feet, in temperatures that often dropped to minus 10 degrees even in summer. The intruders had the advantage of position. But what they did not account for was the fierce determination of Indian soldiers.

Operation Vijay: More Than a Military Mission

India responded with what it named Operation Vijay- “Victory”. Thousands of young soldiers, some barely out of training camps, were rushed to the frontlines. They didn’t walk into battle; they climbed vertical cliffs under heavy enemy fire, often with no cover and limited oxygen. The enemy was sitting atop the mountains with machine guns and mortars, while our soldiers were climbing from below with barely any protection.

Every inch of land was paid for in blood and sweat. Each peak captured was a story of teamwork, strategy, and above all, courage. In the course of the two-month-long operation, India lost 527 brave soldiers, and over a thousand were wounded. But each one of them contributed to turning the tide.

By July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had succeeded in pushing back the intruders and regaining control over the posts that were lost. It was not just a military victory. It was a victory of truth over deception, courage over cowardice, and love for the motherland over the lust for land.

The Faces Behind the Triumph

Kargil was not just about the Army, it was about the individuals who became legends.

Captain Vikram Batra – The Lion of Point 4875 - Often called “Sher Shah” by his men, Captain Vikram Batra’s fearless leadership during the capture of Point 4875 remains one of the most defining moments of the Kargil War. Leading from the front under heavy enemy fire, Batra rescued a fellow officer and eliminated enemy bunkers before being fatally shot. His last radio message, “Yeh dil maange more,” wasn’t just a slogan, it captured the indomitable spirit of every soldier in that battle. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Often called “Sher Shah” by his men, Captain Vikram Batra’s fearless leadership during the capture of Point 4875 remains one of the most defining moments of the Kargil War. Leading from the front under heavy enemy fire, Batra rescued a fellow officer and eliminated enemy bunkers before being fatally shot. His last radio message, “Yeh dil maange more,” wasn’t just a slogan, it captured the indomitable spirit of every soldier in that battle. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey – The Gorkha Who Wouldn’t Back Down - Captain Manoj Pandey of the 1/11 Gorkha Rifles displayed unmatched bravery during the assault on Khalubar Top. Despite being hit multiple times by bullets, he stormed enemy bunkers, clearing them one by one in close combat. He continued fighting even with grievous injuries, refusing to fall back. His final words to his men, “Na chhodna,” were a command not just for the moment, but for the ages. He too was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra after his death.

- Captain Manoj Pandey of the 1/11 Gorkha Rifles displayed unmatched bravery during the assault on Khalubar Top. Despite being hit multiple times by bullets, he stormed enemy bunkers, clearing them one by one in close combat. He continued fighting even with grievous injuries, refusing to fall back. His final words to his men, “Na chhodna,” were a command not just for the moment, but for the ages. He too was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra after his death. Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav – The Teen Who Climbed into Legend - At just 19, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav volunteered for the most dangerous task- climbing the vertical face of Tiger Hill under relentless enemy fire. Shot multiple times, he continued climbing, reached the top, and destroyed enemy bunkers that were pinning down Indian troops. With 17 bullet wounds and a fractured arm, he fought hand-to-hand, enabling his unit to capture the peak. He survived and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming one of the youngest living recipients of India’s highest military honour.

- At just 19, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav volunteered for the most dangerous task- climbing the vertical face of Tiger Hill under relentless enemy fire. Shot multiple times, he continued climbing, reached the top, and destroyed enemy bunkers that were pinning down Indian troops. With 17 bullet wounds and a fractured arm, he fought hand-to-hand, enabling his unit to capture the peak. He survived and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming one of the youngest living recipients of India’s highest military honour. Rifleman Sanjay Kumar , shot in the chest and arms, still charged forward, capturing enemy bunkers and holding ground until reinforcements arrived.

, shot in the chest and arms, still charged forward, capturing enemy bunkers and holding ground until reinforcements arrived. Captain Anuj Nayyar of the 17 Jat Regiment scaled steep slopes toward Tiger Hill, destroying multiple enemy bunkers amid severe fire. Mortally wounded in action, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

of the 17 Jat Regiment scaled steep slopes toward Tiger Hill, destroying multiple enemy bunkers amid severe fire. Mortally wounded in action, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari led his men in assaulting Tololing at around 16,000 feet, sustaining heavy injuries. His leadership under fire earned him the Maha Vir Chakra.

led his men in assaulting Tololing at around 16,000 feet, sustaining heavy injuries. His leadership under fire earned him the Maha Vir Chakra. Major Padmapani Acharya of 2 Rajputana Rifles attacked Lone Hill with remarkable grit, succumbing to his wounds on June 28, 1999, and receiving the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.

of 2 Rajputana Rifles attacked Lone Hill with remarkable grit, succumbing to his wounds on June 28, 1999, and receiving the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously. Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse , hailing from Nagaland, volunteered for a critical mission on Black Rock. He climbed exposed cliffs under intense fire and neutralized enemy position, earning the Maha Vir Chakra.

, hailing from Nagaland, volunteered for a critical mission on Black Rock. He climbed exposed cliffs under intense fire and neutralized enemy position, earning the Maha Vir Chakra. Lieutenant Balwan Singh , now Colonel, famously known as “Tiger of Tiger Hill,” led a daring ascent and led his Ghatak Platoon to victory, despite serious injury, also a Maha Vir Chakra recipient.

, now Colonel, famously known as “Tiger of Tiger Hill,” led a daring ascent and led his Ghatak Platoon to victory, despite serious injury, also a Maha Vir Chakra recipient. Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum took out enemy soldiers during the capture of Point 4812, even as his unit was pinned down by automatic fire. His gallantry was honored with the Maha Vir Chakra.

took out enemy soldiers during the capture of Point 4812, even as his unit was pinned down by automatic fire. His gallantry was honored with the Maha Vir Chakra. Major Vivek Gupta and Naik Digendra Kumar of Rajputana Rifles displayed tremendous valor in separate sectors and were each awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

of Rajputana Rifles displayed tremendous valor in separate sectors and were each awarded the Maha Vir Chakra. Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia withstood heavy shelling to rescue six wounded soldiers, evacuating them to safety before succumbing to his own injuries. He received the Sena Medal.

These are just a few names among hundreds who showed extraordinary bravery, not for medals, not for glory, but for the flag they wore on their shoulders and the country they carried in their hearts.

How India Remembers

Every year, July 26 is marked with ceremonies across the country. But the most emotional and powerful tributes take place at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. Located at the foot of the very mountains where the war was fought, the memorial bears the names of every soldier who laid down his life.

Today, as the sun rose over Tiger Hill and Tololing, families of the martyrs stood silently before the memorial wall along with a massive turnout of school children, NSS volunteer, NCC cadets and more. They carried Indian flags, and placards and sense of pride as they organized the “Vijay Diwas Pad Yatra” in Drass.

In Delhi, at Amar Jawan Jyoti, top military leaders, politicians, and ordinary citizens came together to light candles and lay wreaths. Across India, schools and colleges held special assemblies. Children dressed as soldiers recited poems, sang patriotic songs, and learned about the heroes of Kargil, not as names in a book, but as real men who walked among us.

The Legacy of Kargil

Kargil changed India, not just its defense strategy, but also its national conscience. It reminded people that freedom comes at a cost. It made citizens more aware, more connected to the lives of soldiers posted far from home.

The war also exposed how unprepared India was for high-altitude warfare at the time. Since then, the armed forces have modernized equipment, improved infrastructure, and built better surveillance systems along the borders.

More importantly, it gave India a generation of role models. Today, when you walk into a classroom or a college hostel and ask a young person who inspires them, you’ll often hear names like Captain Batra or Manoj Pandey. Their legacy lives on not just in stone memorials but in the hearts of young Indians who dream of wearing the uniform.

This year, to mark the 26th anniversary of the victory, the Indian Army launched a nationwide tribute campaign, reaching out to families of martyrs in every corner of the country. Commemorations weren’t limited to official functions- states, schools, local communities, and even online platforms have paid tribute in their own ways. From mural paintings to motorcycle rallies- India spoke one language today: gratitude.

A Salute That Never Ends

Kargil Vijay Diwas is not a day you observe, it’s a day you feel. It reminds us that somewhere, high up in the cold winds of Ladakh, a soldier once gave up his tomorrow so we could live our today in peace.

In a world that often forgets, Kargil ensures we remember. It ensures that every time we see the tricolor fly, we know what it took to keep it high. And so, with hands on hearts and eyes on the sky, India bows once again, in gratitude.

Jai Hind.

