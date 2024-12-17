Conor McGregor Reveals Logan Paul Showdown Possibly In India

MMA star Conor McGregor has dismissed rumours of a potential fight with Ilia Topuria, revealing instead that he is in early talks for an exhibition boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. McGregor posted on X, stating, “The rumours of a bout with Topuria are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

This announcement has generated significant excitement, despite the lack of confirmation from Logan Paul or the Ambani family. A McGregor-Paul boxing event in India would provide a major boost to the country’s combat sports scene and serve as McGregor’s return to the ring after a lengthy absence. McGregor has expressed his plans to return to UFC after the exhibition.

The potential match would mark McGregor’s first fight since his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021 when he suffered a serious leg injury. McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but withdrew due to injury. His UFC return remains uncertain, with UFC CEO Dana White suggesting a possible comeback in 2025.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul, who has made a name for himself in boxing and WWE, would face his biggest challenge yet in a bout with McGregor. Paul has fought Floyd Mayweather and defeated Dillon Danis in 2023, making him a formidable opponent for McGregor. The fight would attract significant attention from both boxing and MMA fans alike.

McGregor’s previous boxing match with Floyd Mayweather was a major global event, and a fight with Paul would likely generate similar interest. The combat sports world is now awaiting confirmation on whether this high-profile exhibition will take place in India, with fans eager to see the two stars face off in the ring.