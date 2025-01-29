EAM Jaishankar Condoles Death of 9 Indians in Saudi Arabia Road Accident

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed his condolences on Wednesday following the tragic death of nine Indian nationals in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The Minister assured full support to the victims' families during this difficult time.

"Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, which covers several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, Madinah, and Jizan, confirmed that the accident occurred near Jizan in the western region of the Kingdom.

In a social media post, the Consulate conveyed its deep condolences to the affected families, offering ongoing assistance: "Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured." The post further included four helpline numbers for the concerned families to seek further assistance.

