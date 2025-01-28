Elderly Woman Attacked and Robbed in Guwahati; Hospitalized With Serious Injury

A elderly woman was seriously injured in a shocking robbery incident that occurred on Monday night in Guwahati’s Banphool Nagar. The victim, identified as Riju Sharma, was attacked by a thief who snatched her bag, which contained cash, a mobile phone, medication, an ATM card, and other valuables.

According to sources, the attack took place around 8:30 PM as Riju Sharma was returning home after withdrawing Rs 10,000 from a nearby ATM. As she walked along the road, a snatcher approached her, forcefully grabbed her bag, and caused her to fall to the ground. After injuring her, the attacker fled the scene, leaving Sharma lying on the floor.

It was only after some passersby noticed her lying injured that they came to her aid and helped her. Sharma was quickly rushed to Pratiksha Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she would need an operation on her hand due to the severity of her injuries.

The incident has raised concerns within the local community, as robberies and attacks like this are becoming increasingly common across the city.

The police have been informed of the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

