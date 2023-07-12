Tezpur University Alumnus to Lead Launch Control of Chandrayaan-3

In a significant moment for the nation and the scientific community of the state, Chayan Dutta an accomplished Assamese scientist to oversee the launch control operations of the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.
An alumnus of Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University, Dutta who is working as a Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space is heading the “On Board Command Telemetry, Data Handling and Storage System, Lander, Chandrayaan-3” as Deputy Project Director.
The command and data handling subsystem is essentially the “brains” of the orbiter and controls all spacecraft functions.
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board the launch vehicle mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14 next.
Expressing his gratitude and excitement, Dutta said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community.”