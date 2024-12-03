Guwahati: 1 Arrested With Heroin In Athgaon

In a targeted operation in Guwahati’s Athgaon area, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug supplier with a substantial haul of illegal substances. The arrested individual, identified as Majid Ali from Khurupetia, was found in possession of 13.88 grams of heroin.

Advertisment

The operation, which took place in the heart of the city, also led to the seizure of a mobile phone from the accused. The STF has launched an investigation to determine the source and network of the drug supply.

Earlier this week, the STF seized a substantial stash of counterfeit currency notes in Guwahati’s Khanapara. An STF team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak followed a lead to conduct a raid at the Research Gate area under the Dispur Police Station.

As many as 599 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 2,99,500 and a mobile phone were seized during the raid, while the officials also arrested a suspect. The arrested individual has been identified as Rajiv Rongpi (33), a resident of Hamren, West Karbi Anglong.

Also Read: Assam: STF Seizes Major Heroin Haul, Arrests Two in Separate Ops