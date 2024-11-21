Guwahati: 2 Arrested For Anti-Government Graffiti Granted Bail

Graffiti artist Marshall Baruah and youth leader Ankuman Bordoloi were on Thursday granted bail by the district and sessions court in Guwahati, after 11 days of their arrest. The duo had painted 'anti-government' graffiti at Bharalumukh to protest the cutting of trees.

Senior advocate Santanu Borthakur appeared for them in the court. They had been accused of defaming the Chief Minister through a piece of art while protesting against the cutting of trees for the construction of public infrastructure.

On Sunday, November 10, the police arrested the two over graffiti with the message ‘Kick Himanta Save Nature’, after questioning them at the Bharalumukh police station for hours. The police registered a case numbered 200/24 against Ankuman Bordoloi, the Information and Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson of the Jatiya Yuva Vahini, and Marshall Baruah, a known graffiti artist.

The case was filed under sections sections BNS 189(2)/189(3)/192/224/270/351(3)/352/353(2), with section 351(3) being a non-bailable offense. Additionally, a separate case was registered under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, which is also non-bailable.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, the slogan was intended as a message of frustration directed at the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for its decision to cut down trees for a flyover project. Initially, the protestors had written a more conciliatory message, "Please Himanta Save Nature," which was later altered to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s approach.

The flyover, managed by the state’s Public Works Department (PWD), aims to alleviate traffic congestion near the Bharalumukh railway gate. However, the project has drawn criticism for its environmental impact, as more than 70 trees have been marked for removal.

Protests and Restrictions

The situation escalated over the weekend as protests continued in the Bharalumukh area. Residents, student groups, and environmental advocates gathered to voice their opposition, performing songs by Bhupen Hazarika, a symbol of cultural resistance, to highlight their concerns.

To maintain order and ensure the ongoing investigation, police restricted access to the Bharalumukh police station, barring civilians and media from entry during the interrogation.

Community Concerns and Demands

The protesters have been vocal in their demands, calling for the flyover construction to move forward only after a public hearing and the community’s consent. They argue that the city’s greenery should not be sacrificed without thorough dialogue and careful planning.

