Guwahati Boy Shines At 11th National Tang Soo Do Championship In Delhi

Guwahati lad Nabir Shankar Dekaboruah secured three gold medals and a silver medal at the 11th National Tang Soo Do Championship in New Delhi. The fifth standard student hailing from Gogamukh, Dhemaji participated in the 33-kilogram category in the event held at Talkatora Stadium from January 1 to 3.

Nabir's victories included golds in the Fighting, Kata, and Stick Kata events, with a silver medal in Board Breaking. His success contributed to the Assam team's strong showing at the championship, where they secured third place overall. Delhi topped the rankings, with Maharashtra finishing in second place.

The Assam team, trained by Devajit Gogoi from Guwahati, exhibited exceptional skill and determination throughout the competition.

Nabir's achievement has generated immense pride within the Gogamukh community, particularly as he is the grandson of the esteemed Assamese writer Ratiprabha Gogoi. Ratiprabha Gogoi, a former president of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti (All Assam Writer's Convention Committee) and a recipient of the Mulagabharu Award, is a respected figure in Assamese literature. Nabir is the youngest son of Gaurishankar Dekaboruah and Junmoni Dekaboruah, and his success continues to inspire local residents.