Guwahati: Businessman Alleges Former Employee Of Trying To Abduct Him

A Barpeta-based businessman, Safiqul Islam, filed a complaint on Wednesday alleging a kidnapping attempt orchestrated by his former employee, Azizul, at Hotel D Sapphire in Hatigaon, Guwahati. According to the police, the incident unfolded when Safiqul was reportedly lured into a hotel room under the pretense of a meeting and was subsequently confined by Azizul and his associates, allegedly led by land broker Haidar Ali.

Safiqul's complaint states that Azizul had a financial dispute with him, claiming unpaid dues of approximately Rs 8 lakh. Police suspect this financial disagreement may have triggered the entire incident. It has been further alleged that the hotel room was booked under Haidar Ali’s name, who arrived at the location later than the others.

The episode was caught on the hotel’s CCTV cameras, capturing the sequence of events. Safiqul accused the group of attempting to detain him forcibly, prompting him to file an FIR at the Hatigaon police station. Acting on the complaint, the police summoned Haidar Ali for questioning. However, after a preliminary interrogation, Haidar was allowed to leave, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Police sources indicate that initial findings suggest the incident may not have been an abduction attempt but rather a confrontation over financial dealings between the parties involved. Reports also reveal that the situation escalated into a physical altercation at the hotel. Authorities stated that all angles are being investigated, and a clearer picture will emerge once the probe concludes.

Further updates on this developing story are awaited as law enforcement delves deeper into the matter.

