Guwahati Police Recover 25 Stolen Water Pumps from Dumpyard; One Held, Gang Absconding

Guwahati police have seized as many as 25 stolen water pumps from a dump yard in city’s Palashbari area on Sunday night. The raid, conducted based on specific inputs, also led to the arrest of the dump yard owner, identified as Akhtar Hussain.

Sources revealed that the water pumps were stolen in a single night from several residential buildings in the Sonaighuli area. The theft had left multiple households without water, which led to complaints and a police investigation.

During interrogation, Akhtar Hussain reportedly confessed that he had procured the stolen pumps from a gang based in Goroimari. Acting on his statement, Fatasil police launched a follow-up operation in Goroimari. However, the suspects managed to flee before the police could reach, possibly tipped off about the impending raid.

Police believe the gang has been involved in a series of similar thefts across the city and that the dump yard was being used as a front to store and possibly resell stolen goods.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the members of the theft ring.

