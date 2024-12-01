Guwahati: Thieves Use Spray to Incapacitate Family, Loot Gold and Cash

In yet another alarming robbery in Guwahati, thieves used spray to incapacitate the residents of a house and made off with valuables worth lakhs in city’s Srimantapur area on Saturday night.

The stolen items included gold jewelry and cash amounting to nearly 3 lakh. According to the victims, a group of thieves broke into the house while the family was asleep, using some kind of spray to render them unconscious. Once the victims were incapacitated, the thieves took their time to ransack the house and escape with the valuables.

Following the incident, the homeowners lodged a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station, and the police have launched an investigation into the crime.

This daring robbery has left the residents in shock, as such incidents of theft have become increasingly common in the city. Recently, residents of Ganesh Nagar locality in the city took to the streets to express their anger and demanded action in response to the growing number of thefts.

Sources say that in recent months, thieves have been ransacking several houses in Basistha, including areas near the APRO and CID residential quarters. The stolen items have included motorcycles, gold jewelry, inverters, and essential machinery. Locals report that two-wheelers have been going missing in broad daylight from people’s homes.

The police have been unable nab the culprits despite multiple attempts, leaving the residents frustrated and helpless.