Guwahati: Widow, Kids Thrown Out of House by Father-in-law After Husband’s Death

A disturbting incident in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area has left residents stunned. On Thursday night, an elderly man, identified as Bhupen Deka allegedly threw his widowed daughter-in-law and her two children out of their own house to occupy it for himself.

The daughter-in-law, namely Sabita Deka, had gone to her native village in Baihata Chariali to perform her late husband’s rituals. She returned to Guwahati on Thursday morning, only to find her home taken over. While her father-in-law used to visit occasionally after her husband’s death, this time he refused to leave and reportedly declared that neither she nor her children had any right to the house.

Left helpless, Sabita and her children spent the entire day outside their locked home. As word spread, neighbours gathered to support her and tried to help her re-enter the house by breaking open the locked grill and doors. But the situation turned violent when Deka allegedly attacked them, injuring several people.

What has angered locals even more is Sabita’s claim that police stations at Odalkakra and Dispur refused to register her complaint. According to her, police first came but walked away without taking any action. Later, even when she went to file anFIR, she says it was rejected.

Speaking in tears to the media, Sabita said, “I have two children. Where will I go if I’m thrown out like this? When I asked for the house keys, my father-in-law told me, ‘You will never get them. Neither you nor your children have any rights here.'"

She also alleged that her father-in-law had even brought another woman into the house. It was only late at night that police finally detained Bhupen Deka after public pressure.

Also Read: Widowed Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Abuse by In-Laws, FIR Lodged in Sivasagar

Also Read: Assam: Imam Stabs Widow For Refusing To Marry Him; Arrested