Guwahati: Noonmati Widow's Death Exposes String Of Gruesome Murders

In yet another shocking case, a woman widowed for years was found dead at her residence in Guwahati's Noonmati area. The woman's body was found with injury marks and on Friday, an investigation team reached her residence to recreate the crime scene.
The deceased woman was identified as Moonmoon Begum, aged 35 years. She was a resident of house number 115 in the Nizarapar locality in Guwahati's Noonmati region where she lived with her two sons. Noonmati Police in Guwahati which is investigating the case are proceeding with the notion that this was a pre-planned cold-blooded murder.
The deceased woman's son, reportedly told the police that her mother died after falling inside her room. The incident took place on Wednesday (January 10) at night, officials said. Her body was found lying inside the bedroom of her residence in the morning hours under mysterious circumstances, said the police.
When the son witnessed his mothers bloodied body lying on the floor, he called in the Noonmati Police and took her to the nearest infirmary where doctors declared her dead.
Meanwhile, Noonmati Police is investigating the matter and has already gone through the CCTV visuals, however, nothing concrete has come to the fore yet.
Both the sons have maintained that the woman was injured after slipping and falling inside the bathroom during which she hurt her head and was bleeding. However, a section of the neighbours have claimed the circumstances demand a proper probe.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the woman's husband, Motlab Ali was murdered by miscreants at Bamunimaidam market area, who hacked him to death in 2005. Prior to that, his only brother Munna Ali was also hacked to death in 2004 at Bamunimaidam Railway Colony Market.
Furthermore, in 2006, a househelp working with the family was also murdered in the same marketplace. Then again in 2007, Ali's father Mohabbat Ali was murdered by miscreants and his body was thrown beside Shantipur Railway tracks near Bharalumukh.
Unidentified miscreants had mercilessly hunted down the male members of the family, though, no women had been harmed up until now. The family, left without any male members, had sold off their land in Bamunimaidam and settled at a residence they owned in Noonmati's Nizarapar locality.
And now, the sudden demise of Moonmoon Begum has again raised suspicions. It has also been revealed that she had married again after the death of her first husband, however, that did not last long and both parties separated after a while.
Noonmati Police's proper probe into the case will throw light on some burning questions regarding the string of murders in the family.