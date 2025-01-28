IAS Ashwani Kumar Appointed Director of DITEC, Assam

Senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the Director of the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC) in Assam. A 2010-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Kumar’s appointment follows his reversion from central deputation and aligns with the state government’s emphasis on strengthening public service through digital advancements.

An alumnus of IIT Madras with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Kumar is recognized for his expertise in administration and technological innovation. His leadership is anticipated to drive significant progress in Assam’s digital infrastructure.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of critical IT infrastructure, including the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), State Data Centre (SDC), and Common Services Centres (CSC). He will also focus on attracting investments in the IT sector by promoting the development of IT parks and Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) clusters.

Additionally, Kumar will spearhead the implementation of the state’s IT Policy, IT Acts, ESD Rules, and Cyber Security measures. His efforts will be directed toward enhancing service delivery by improving transparency and accountability across government operations.

A key aspect of his mandate will be integrating IT operations across various government departments to ensure more efficient public service delivery. He is also expected to play a crucial role in advancing e-governance initiatives and enhancing citizen-government interactions through modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Moreover, Kumar will focus on capacity building and skill enhancement programs for government personnel, aiming to equip the state’s workforce with the necessary digital competencies.

His tenure coincides with the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati. The summit seeks to position Assam as a premier investment hub and a gateway to Southeast Asia by attracting industry leaders, policymakers, and investors. Key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, IT, and electronics will be highlighted as part of the state’s broader vision for economic growth and innovation.