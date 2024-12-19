India Launches G20 Talent Visa to Attract Top Global Scholars, Researchers

In a bid to strengthen India's position as a hub for global academic and technological collaboration, the Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced the G20 Talent Visa. Targeted at scholars, researchers, and professionals from G20 nations, this new visa initiative aims to enhance India’s scientific and educational ecosystem.

Advertisment

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal at the G20 Summit in September, where he stressed the importance of creating opportunities for top talent in science and technology to contribute to global progress.

“Similar to how all countries issue different categories of visas, we can establish a ‘G20 Talent Visa’ as a special category. This type of visa could be highly beneficial for our top science and technology talent to explore global opportunities,” PM Modi had said at the summit.

The G20 Talent Visa is designed to attract exceptional international talent to Indian institutions, fostering innovation and advancing key sectors. It aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to bolster India's presence in the global academic and technological arena.

Key Features of the G20 Talent Visa

Categorized under the S-5 sub-category of India’s student visa framework, the G20 Talent Visa will primarily target individuals engaged in post-doctoral research, academic projects, fellowships, and specialized training programs. This initiative is expected to drive international collaboration and foster innovation within India’s research and academic institutions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been entrusted with promoting the visa across India’s higher education institutions. Institutions are encouraged to share information about the visa with their faculty, researchers, and stakeholders to ensure widespread participation.

How the G20 Talent Visa Works

This visa will allow international scholars and researchers, particularly those in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and academia, to engage in various academic and research activities within India. The initiative is aimed at facilitating cross-border academic exchange and technological partnerships, contributing to advancements in these key sectors.

The G20 Talent Visa is modeled after similar global programs that attract top talent from around the world: