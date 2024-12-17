Indore Criminalizes Giving Alms To Beggers

The Indore district administration, which earlier declared giving alms or purchasing goods from children as a punishable offence, has extended its crackdown to almsgiving to elders as well. Starting January 1, 2025, strict action, including FIRs, will be taken against those found giving alms, according to district collector Asheesh Singh.

Advertisment

The decision is part of the administration’s mission to make Indore a “beggar-free city.” Singh announced that an awareness campaign would be conducted this month to educate citizens about the “negative impacts of giving alms.”

"From Jan 1 onwards, we will take strict action against those who continue to give alms," Singh warned, adding that an official order under Section 163 of BNS will soon be issued to prohibit almsgiving to both minors and elders.

Indore is among the 10 cities selected for a pilot project by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to eliminate begging. The administration aims to break the cycle of begging and implement sustainable solutions for those affected. Singh emphasized, "We have already taken significant steps to address the issue, including identification and rehabilitation of those involved in begging."

In July 2024, the district administration issued an order prohibiting both begging and purchasing goods from minors. Although the order expired on September 14, no offenders were booked during its tenure. However, over 35 children involved in begging were rescued by Women and Child Development (WCD) teams and relocated to government shelters.

The need for stricter action came to light after an elderly woman rescued while begging outside a temple was found to have collected approximately Rs 75,000 in a single week. Authorities have since provided her shelter at Sevadham Ashram in Ujjain, while efforts are underway to contact her family members.

The crackdown began earlier this year in February when a woman was caught forcing her children into begging at Luvkush Square. Officials were stunned to discover that she had amassed substantial assets, including a plot of land, a two-storey house, a motorcycle, and a smartphone. Authorities revealed that the woman confessed to earning around Rs 2.5 lakh through begging within six months.

The administration’s intensified efforts underscore its determination to curb begging and prevent exploitation while rehabilitating those in need.

Also Read: Indore Eatery Unveils Braille Menus For Visually-Impaired Customers