Jharkhand Businessman Flaunts Affluence, Gets Detained In Guwahati

A Jharkhand-based affluent businessman was on Monday accused of assaulting an employee of INOX Leisure at Aurus Mall in Guwahati. The accused, Shailendra Pratap Singh, who has businesses here, was embroiled in an altercation over seating at the film theatre after which its management approached the police.

Advertisment

As per reports, the accused forcibly tried to take an already booked seat at the movie theatre. When a staffer objected to him, he was allegedly assaulted. During the dispute, the accused also threatened the employee on his life.

Dispur police, following a complaint filed last night, detained Shailendra. However, when he arrived at the police station, he claimed of suffering from health issues and was admitted to a hospital in the night itself.

Meanwhile, accusations have surfaced against the police of trying to brush the incident under the carpets.

The reports claimed that Shailendra, who is from Jharkhand, is in the coal business. He ran his operations from an office in Guwahati’s Beltola.