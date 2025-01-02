Kharghuli Water Gush: Financial Aid Provided To 4 Victim Families

In the aftermath of the Kharghuli water gush, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Thursday presented cheques to four victim families holding permanent land pattas.

As per reports, Sarania visited the temporary relief camp built to house the victims to present financial aid amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh to the four victim families. The aid was given by JICA, the company behind the water pipeline project.

Along with that, the administration is set to provide a further Rs 5,000 each to the families to buy essential items including utensils.

The financial aid was provided as per SDRF and Disaster Mitigation laws. However, the victims have alleged that the aid is not close to the damage they have faced. Meanwhile, the administration is also pondering on providing assistance to families living as tenants who were also a victim of the incident, by tomorrow.

Earlier today, a JICA water supply mainline pipe burst in the Kharghuli area, flooded the road with knee-deep water and caused the wastage of thousands of litres of water.

