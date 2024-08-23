India Celebrates First National Space Day Honoring Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya have all expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for India's space achievements through social media.

Hardeep Singh Puri praised ISRO's progress, reflecting on the journey from transporting rocket components on bullock carts to achieving a lunar landing. He highlighted the role of Indian Oil's Cryogenics and expressed optimism about future missions like Gaganyaan under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Nitin Gadkari celebrated India's space strides, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission. He lauded the efforts of Indian scientists and ISRO's team, emphasizing India's continued ambition to explore space.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledged the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and reaffirmed India's commitment to space exploration, emphasizing the day's role in honoring the nation's achievements in this field.