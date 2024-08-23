India Celebrates First National Space Day Honoring Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing

India is marking its first-ever National Space Day on August 23, celebrating the theme "Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga".
This new national observance commemorates a historic milestone achieved on August 23, 2023, when India's Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a soft landing on the moon. This achievement made India the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to reach the lunar South Pole.
In recognition of this monumental accomplishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially declared August 23 as National Space Day.
Extending greetings to the nation on the maiden National Space Day, PM Modi took to platform 'X' and wrote, "Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come."
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya have all expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for India's space achievements through social media.
Hardeep Singh Puri praised ISRO's progress, reflecting on the journey from transporting rocket components on bullock carts to achieving a lunar landing. He highlighted the role of Indian Oil's Cryogenics and expressed optimism about future missions like Gaganyaan under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Nitin Gadkari celebrated India's space strides, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the upcoming Aditya-L1 solar mission. He lauded the efforts of Indian scientists and ISRO's team, emphasizing India's continued ambition to explore space.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledged the significance of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and reaffirmed India's commitment to space exploration, emphasizing the day's role in honoring the nation's achievements in this field.
National Space Day highlights India's remarkable space journey and sets the stage for future explorations, celebrating the nation's progress in space science and technology.