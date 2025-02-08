Over 39.82 Lakh Houses Sanctioned Under PMAY-G Ahead of 2024-25 Deadline

More than 39.82 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) as of February 2, 2025, the Ministry of Rural Development informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday. This progress comes against the ministry’s ambitious target of constructing 84.37 lakh houses during the 2024-25 financial year.

Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani stated that the construction target covers 18 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Out of the total target, 46.56 lakh houses were allocated for construction in December 2024 and January 2025 across nine states: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The PMAY-G initiative continues to be a key component of the government’s rural development agenda, aiming to provide affordable housing to rural populations across the country. In line with this, the Union Cabinet has also approved a proposal for the construction of an additional two crore houses under PMAY-G between 2024-25 and 2028-29, further strengthening efforts to improve rural housing infrastructure.

