Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Boosts Toilet Cleaner Usage Across India

More than half of Indian households now use toilet cleaners, a significant increase from just 19% a decade ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Advertisment

The mission aimed to eliminate open defecation by building more toilets and improving solid waste management.

In 2014, only 19% of households used toilet cleaners, while 8% used floor cleaners. By 2024, these numbers have risen to 53% and 22%, respectively, according to Kantar data. This shift represents over 128 million new households using toilet cleaners and 52 million homes adopting floor cleaners.

The success of this change can be attributed to both the government's efforts in constructing rural household toilets and the widespread awareness campaigns run by companies like Reckitt Benckiser, Hindustan Unilever, and Dabur.

These companies have highlighted the importance of hygiene and the dangers associated with poor sanitation. Vaibhav Rathi, head of marketing for home care at Dabur, noted, "The construction of rural household toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped drive awareness about hygiene, and thereby the need for cleaning products."

Additionally, the growth of the housing segment in urban India and an increase in hygiene-conscious buyers in rural areas have also contributed to the surge in demand for cleaning products. The surface cleaner market in India is valued at approximately ₹4,200 crore, with toilet cleaners accounting for ₹2,000 crore. A decade ago, the toilet cleaner market was largely urban, but now rural areas contribute 52% to the sector's growth.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has played a crucial role in improving rural sanitation, with over 500,000 villages achieving Open Defecation-Free (ODF) plus status. Rural sanitation has increased from 39% to 100% since the initiative began. The 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar, also highlighted the importance of toilets in rural areas, reinforcing the mission's message.

Hygiene product companies have integrated the initiative into their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. Hindustan Unilever, for instance, launched community toilet blocks, known as Suvidha centres, in 2016, which now number 16.