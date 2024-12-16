'One Nation, One Election' Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Tomorrow

The 'One Nation, One Election' bill, aimed at holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The agenda for the day includes the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill regarding simultaneous elections. Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal will present the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, which seeks to implement the initiative.

Additionally, Meghwal is expected to introduce another bill aimed at amending the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This amendment aims to synchronize elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill in December. While the bill has garnered support from the BJP and its allies, opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, have expressed opposition. The initiative follows the recommendations of a High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, which was chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

In its report, the panel recommended implementing simultaneous elections in two phases. The first phase would involve holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, while local body elections (panchayats and municipalities) should take place within 100 days of general elections. Additionally, the panel suggested the creation of a common electoral roll for all elections.

