ONOE: Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tewari Among Congress Leaders In JPC

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, and Sukhdeo Bhagat have been appointed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with reviewing the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill.

Advertisment

Two bills outlining the mechanism for simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, December 17, after an intense debate. The Opposition criticized the legislation as "dictatorial," while Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the bills, asserting that they would not undermine the powers of states.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aim to facilitate concurrent elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bills, introduced by Meghwal, have sparked significant controversy, with Opposition leaders arguing that the move could disproportionately benefit the ruling party, weaken the autonomy of regional parties, and erode federal principles.

Despite the resistance, the Lok Sabha voted to introduce the bills, with 269 members supporting the motion and 196 opposing it. The Cabinet had approved the draft legislation last week, and the bills will now undergo detailed scrutiny by the JPC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Cabinet meeting, recommended that the bills be referred to the JPC for comprehensive discussions.

The debate over 'One Nation, One Election' has drawn sharp divisions, with proponents highlighting its potential to streamline governance and opponents expressing concerns over its implications for India's federal structure and democratic diversity.