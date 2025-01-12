WATCH: Pabitra Margherita Mocks Kejriwal Over Mud-Covered Road in Delhi

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, mocked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a visit to Delhi on Saturday, ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

In a video posted on X, Margherita pointed to a mud-covered street and sarcastically asked, "Is this New Delhi city?" He further mocked Kejriwal, saying, "Show me the road of Kejriwal sahib." As he walked along, he criticized the AAP government for focusing on advertisements rather than addressing infrastructure, pointing to an ad with Kejriwal's image pasted on a wall.

"Money is just spent on the advertisements," Margherita added, before claiming, "This is your developmental model... Corruption is your main motto." The MoS also took to X to express his disappointment, saying, "Experienced the 'Aap-Da' of Delhi today..."

The BJP has been highly critical of the AAP-led government, alleging corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to combat pollution. The party has called AAP's governance a threat to Delhi, using the term "AAPda" to describe the disruptive impact of Kejriwal's rule.

In response, AAP has accused the BJP of resorting to "dishonest tactics" and "electoral fraud," labeling the party as the "Galli Galoch party."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, followed by nomination scrutiny on January 18 and the withdrawal deadline on January 20.

In the 2020 elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, leaving the BJP with only eight. The Congress, which previously held power in Delhi for 15 years, has failed to secure any seats in the last two assembly elections.

