Parliament Adjourned Again Amid Ruckus Over Manipur, Sambhal, Adani

Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned amid protests over the situation in Sambhal, Manipur, and allegations of corruption against the Adani Group.

Opposition members continued their protests, demanding a comprehensive discussion on these issues. The houses were adjourned shortly after reconvening at 12 noon, following Speaker Om Birla’s and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar’s rejection of all 17 notices under Rule 267, which sought adjournment of the scheduled proceedings.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram voiced concerns over the deadlock, stating, “I hope the government is large-hearted and allows the Opposition the space to raise issues of importance. It is incumbent that the government finds a way in which the Opposition can have its say and the government can have its way. The government is in a position to give, and the government must give.”

On the violence in Sambhal, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav called for an impartial investigation, stating, “We want a fair investigation. This is an important issue. I am hopeful that there will be a fair investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.”

