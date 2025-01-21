Passenger Ferries Collide in Brahmaputra River, Several Injured

A collision between two passenger ferries occurred on the Brahmaputra River near South Salmara on January 21, caused by dense fog, resulting in significant damage to the vessels and injuries to several passengers.

The incident took place when a passenger ferry traveling towards Dhubri collided with a motorized boat that was ferrying passengers from Arimari Ghat to Denar Kuti, located under the jurisdiction of the Fakirganj Police Outpost.

The collision caused severe damage to the motorized boat and several two-wheeled vehicles onboard. Additionally, multiple passengers were injured in the mishap.

