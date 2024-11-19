PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her 107th Birth Anniversary



On the 107th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the late leader.

PM Modi took to X, writing, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi Ji, on her birth anniversary."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid their respects at Shakti Sthal, honoring Indira Gandhi's legacy. Kharge, in a post on X, said, "Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi. She was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage, and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation-building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary."

The official Congress handle on X described Indira Gandhi as an embodiment of strength and resilience.

"Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions," the party said.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman to serve as Prime Minister. She held the position from January 1966 to March 1977, and then again from January 1980 until her tragic assassination in October 1984.

Indira Gandhi, the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru, was known for her landmark economic and social reforms, including the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses for former princely states.

She was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, following Operation Bluestar, which involved the Indian Army confronting Sikh separatists at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Her death remains a pivotal moment in Indian history.