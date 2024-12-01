Record Increase in Women Income Tax Returns Filers Across India

A significant increase in the number of women filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has been recorded in India, with the figure rising from 1.83 crore in the assessment year (AY) 2019-20 to 2.29 crore in AY 2023-24, a 25% surge.

The Assessment Year spans from April 1 to March 31, following the respective financial year.

Among the states, Maharashtra has seen the largest increase in women ITR filers, adding 6.88 lakh women — from 29.94 lakh in AY 2019-20 to 36.83 lakh in AY 2023-24. While Maharashtra registered a 23% increase, which is slightly below the national average, Uttar Pradesh followed closely with a 29% increase, adding 4.62 lakh women filers — from 15.81 lakh in AY 2019-20 to 20.43 lakh in AY 2023-24. Gujarat ranks third with a 24% increase, adding 4.41 lakh women, bringing the total to 22.50 lakh in AY 2023-24.

In terms of the highest number of women ITR filers in AY 2023-24, Maharashtra topped the list with 36.83 lakh, followed by Gujarat at 22.50 lakh, and Uttar Pradesh with 20.43 lakh. On the lower end of the spectrum were Ladakh (205), Lakshadweep (1,125), and Mizoram(2,090).

Notably, Ladakh has witnessed the largest percentage growth in women ITR filers, from just 30 in AY 2019-20 to 205 in AY 2023-24, a nearly sevenfold increase. Mizoram also saw a significant rise, with the number of women ITR filers doubling from 1,068 in AY 2019-20 to 2,090 in AY 2023-24.

Despite the overall rise, Chandigarh was the only region where the number of women ITR filers declined, from 89,873 in AY 2019-20 to 88,115 in AY 2023-24.

This steady growth in the number of women filing ITRs reflects an expanding tax base and improved tax compliance across the country. Filing an income tax return is mandatory for individuals whose income exceeds the maximum exemption limit, and it is also essential for claiming refunds and carry-forward losses.