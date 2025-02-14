School Bus Crashes Into Scooter in Guwahati; Rider Dead, 2 Children Injured

A school bus collided with a two-wheeler on National Highway-37 near Radisson Blu in Guwahati on Friday morning, leaving the rider dead and two children grievously injured.

The school bus involved in the accident was registered under the number ‘AS 01 FC 0304’.

Sources informed that the rider of the scooter, bearing registration number ‘AS 01 DQ 8841’, was critically injured and was then rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The two children on the scooter also sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Das. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

