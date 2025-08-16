Sudarshan Chakra: India to Build Multi-Layer Air Defence System by 2035

India has formally embarked on building its own multi-layer aerial defence shield, a long-term indigenous programme named ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

Advertisment

The project, nearly a decade in the making, gained momentum after Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the need for a more robust system to counter diverse aerial threats.

According to senior officials, Sudarshan Chakra will integrate with India’s existing air defence systems to protect cities, military bases, and critical infrastructure such as power plants, ports, railways, and hospitals. The envisioned network will combine radars, command-and-control centres, and interceptor missiles capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising incoming missiles, drones, artillery shells, and even swarms or loitering munitions in real time, with artificial intelligence expected to play a central role.

Unlike Israel’s Iron Dome, which focuses on short-range threats, India’s system is being designed as a comprehensive nationwide shield capable of tackling short-, medium-, and long-range challenges, including cruise and ballistic missiles. Sudarshan Chakra will complement existing systems like Akash, S-400, and QR-SAM, while also paving the way for future laser-based interceptors.

Developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the programme involves the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with private-sector partners. The government has set a target of 2035 for full operational deployment.

PM Modi said, “We have chosen the path of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra. For the security of the nation and its citizens, we will continue to upgrade our capabilities. In the next 10 years, whether it is a strategic base, a civilian area, or our centres of faith, we will build a Rashtriya Suraksha Kavach capable of withstanding any attack.”

Referring to recent hostilities, he added, “We demonstrated this in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan attacked our military bases, civilian areas, and temples, but our air defence systems, our Sudarshan Chakra, foiled all their attacks.”

Also Read: PM Modi Hoists Tricolour at Red Fort as India Marks 79th Independence Day