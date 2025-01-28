UP: 5 Dead, Over 40 Trapped as Platform Collapses During Religious Festival

At least five people were killed, and over 40 others are feared trapped following a tragic incident during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of Lord Adinath in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred when a wooden platform in the Manastambha complex collapsed in the crowded Baraut tehsil area.

Devotees had climbed onto the platform to participate in the religious ceremony when the structure gave way, sending people plummeting from a height of approximately 75 feet. Local residents quickly rushed to the site, pulling the injured from the debris and transporting them to nearby hospitals.

According to Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal, "So far, 5 deaths are confirmed, and 40 people have been injured, who have been rushed to different hospitals in Baraut town. Rescue operations are underway."

Eyewitness Rajan Jain recalled hearing a loud crashing sound before seeing the platform collapse, with devotees, including women and children, falling. "We immediately used whatever transport was available to take the injured to hospitals," Jain said.

SP Baghpat, Arpit Vijayvargiya, confirmed that around 25 people were injured, with four in critical condition. Among the injured were six police officers. Local community members played a crucial role in aiding the transport of the injured while emergency teams worked to clear the wreckage and rescue those still trapped.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the incident, directing officials to reach the site swiftly and expedite relief work. He also instructed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured and expressed his wishes for their speedy recovery.

