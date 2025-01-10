UP: Couple, Three Children Found Dead Inside Home In Meerut

Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was shaken by a horrifying tragedy on Thursday night when a couple and their three young daughters were found dead in their home in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area. The incident came to light after a call alerted the police about a locked house.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, who visited the scene, said the house had been locked from the outside, raising suspicions that the crime might have been committed by someone familiar with the family. Police officers gained entry by accessing the house through the roof, where they discovered the lifeless bodies of Moin, his wife Asma, and their daughters — eight-year-old Afsa, four-year-old Aziza, and one-year-old Adiba.

The crime scene presented chilling details, including one of the victims with their legs tied using a bedsheet. SSP Tada stated that preliminary investigations suggest an old enmity could be the motive behind the killings. Forensic experts and senior officers are collecting evidence to determine the sequence of events.

The family, who had recently moved to the neighborhood, had not been seen since Wednesday. Moin, a mechanic, and his wife were reported missing before the gruesome discovery. It was Moin’s brother, Salim, who first stumbled upon the horrific scene. Concerned about his brother’s prolonged absence, Salim arrived at the house with his wife. Unable to open the locked door, they sought help from neighbors and forced their way in.

Inside, they found Moin and Asma’s bodies lying on the floor. The children’s bodies were hidden inside a bed box, further compounding the shock of the discovery.

SSP Tada said that investigators are looking into the family’s background to uncover any leads that could point to those responsible. He assured that a thorough investigation is underway, with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

