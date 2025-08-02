VP Poll on Sept 9: Opposition Plans Contest, NDA Eyes Strategic Choice

India will vote for its next Vice President on September 9, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, setting the stage for a politically significant contest as both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc prepare to finalise their candidates.

The election comes after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down from the post on July 21, citing health reasons. His departure, although officially attributed to medical concerns, came as a surprise, especially given his active public schedule just the day before. While no party has directly questioned the reason, murmurs persist about the possible political calculations behind the early exit.

With the announcement of the election schedule, consultations and meetings have intensified. The BJP, which enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college of both Houses of Parliament, is expected to retain the Vice President’s post. However, reports indicate that this time, the leadership is likely to consult allies in the NDA more closely, especially after murmurs of dissatisfaction in recent candidate selections.

While the Vice President’s role is largely ceremonial, the position becomes crucial in parliamentary proceedings. As the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Vice President has a key role in maintaining order, steering debate, and occasionally making controversial calls, particularly when tempers run high.

During the last presidential and vice-presidential elections, the BJP was seen as pushing through its choices, Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar, without extensive internal consultation. It had caused murmurs of discontent among allies like JD(U) and some factions in Maharashtra and Punjab.

Now, with major elections in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam approaching, the BJP is keen to build bridges. Reports suggest that consultations have already begun with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Chirag Paswan’s LJP faction, and others.

Among the names being discussed in BJP and RSS circles are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. None of the names are confirmed, and the final decision will likely rest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP is expected to choose someone who not only aligns ideologically but can also strike a broader chord with allies and parliamentarians.

Also in consideration is a possible outreach to the Southern or Eastern India, regions where the BJP is aiming to expand ahead of 2026. A candidate from these regions could perhaps signal more inclusivity.

On the other side, the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, though numerically behind, is not planning to concede the Vice Presidential post without a contest Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to take the lead in discussions, and consultations with TMC, DMK, AAP, RJD, SP, and Left parties are likely to intensify over the next two weeks.

Unlike in 2022, when Congress fielded Margaret Alva without taking many allies into confidence (leading to TMC abstaining), this time the INDIA bloc is cautious. Leaders say they want to avoid a repeat of miscommunication and are aiming for a “consensus candidate” who can symbolise unity, even if chances of victory remain slim.

Reports state that the Congress is in no hurry to announce a name until the BJP reveals theirs. The logic: by waiting, the INDIA bloc can either pick someone with contrasting political ideology or nominate a figure who can challenge the BJP’s narrative.

Names like Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Prakash Ambedkar, or even a senior retired judge have surfaced in informal conversations. However, INDIA bloc members also realise the optics of a united fight might be more important than the outcome itself.

“We want to contest to show that democracy is alive, and we are not here just to watch,” a senior Congress MP said.

So, while the outcome may be predictable on paper, the election has almost become a litmus test for both alliances.

For the NDA, it is an opportunity to project internal cohesion and reward loyalty without alienating smaller allies. The candidate choice will also hint at BJP’s 2026 electoral game plan, especially regarding caste, region, and coalition politics.

For the Opposition, it is a test of whether the INDIA alliance can truly coordinate and present a joint front after the bitter Lok Sabha results. A well-considered nominee could help the alliance gain political ground ahead of assembly polls. Even regional parties that aren’t part of either camp, like BJD and YSRCP, are being watched closely. Their stance could offer hints about post-election alignments in the coming months.

It is worth mentioning that Vice Presidential elections have rarely been uncontested. In fact, in India’s history, it has only happened four times. Most parties see this as a democratic opportunity to voice dissent or showcase strength.

With the notification for nominations to be issued on August 7 and the last date for filing set for August 21, parties now have a tight window to finalise candidates, build consensus, or at least avoid dissent within themselves.

