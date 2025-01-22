Assam Police Arrest 7 Drug Peddlers in Separate Ops

In a major anti-narcotics operation across multiple districts, Assam police have arrested several individuals and seized substantial quantities of illicit substances on Tuesday.

In South Salmara Mankachar district, the police launched a targeted operation, leading to the arrest of four drug suppliers from various locations.

Among the key seizures was a significant haul of brown sugar in Baladoba village, where suspect Mulkjan Nessa was found in possession of 252 grams of the illegal drug. In Chirakhowa village, police apprehended Ramzan Ali, who was caught with 11 containers filled with illicit drugs.

Further operations in Balughat village led to the arrest of a drug supplier identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique. Another raid in Bangrichar area resulted in the arrest of Nutub Ali, who was caught with 90 yaba tablets.

In a similar anti-drug operation in Cachar district, police intercepted a night bus and discovered a significant amount of heroin hidden in soap boxes.

The heroin, weighing 102 grams, was seized, and three individuals—Bulbul Ali Laskar, Ruma Begum, and Baby Begum—were arrested in connection with the trafficking.

Meanwhile, in Barpeta's Majar Char area, local police carried out an anti-drug raid at the residence of Rezaul Karim Talukdar, where they uncovered 50.70 grams of illicit drugs.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals—Mehbub Alam Bhuyan, Sumed Ali, and Anwar Hossain. However, the main drug dealer, Rezaul Karim Talukdar, managed to escape, and authorities have launched a manhunt to capture him.