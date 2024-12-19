Yunus-Sharif Agree To Strengthen Relations In Cairo Meeting

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations.

The two leaders also expressed their desire to extend cooperation in new areas such as the sugar industry and dengue management when they held a meeting at a hotel in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on the sidelines of the D-8 summit.

Professor Yunus and Sharif discussed issues of mutual interest, including the revival of the SAARC—a key feature of the foreign policy announced by the Chief Adviser after he took over as the head of the Interim Government.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate also spoke about his government's plan to carry out "essential reforms" and hold the general election before mid-2026. He said he is leading a consensus-building commission to hold dialogue on the reforms.

Professor Yunus urged his Pakistan counterpart to settle the issues of 1971 to help Dhaka move forward with its relationship with Islamabad. "The issues have kept coming again and again. Let's settle those issues for us to move forward," Yunus told Sharif.

Sharif said the 1974 tripartite agreement involving Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India settled things, "but if there are other outstanding issues," he would be happy to look at them.

Professor Yunus said it would be nice to resolve things "once and for all for the future generations."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a strategic relationship between Dhaka and Islamabad. "We are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with our brother-in-country Bangladesh," Sharif said.

He hailed Professor Yunus for his initiative to revive SAARC and Bangladesh to work on the possibility of holding a summit of the regional body. "This is a top priority," Professor Yunus told Sharif. "I am a big fan of the idea of SAARC. I keep harping on the issue. I want a summit of SAARC leaders even if it is only for a photo session because that will carry a strong message," he said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister offered technical support to better manage Bangladesh's state-run sugar mills. He condoled the deaths from the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh and added Dhaka could benefit from Pakistan's experience in combating the disease. "Our fight against dengue in Punjab about a decade ago was hailed as world-class. We can send a delegate to Bangladesh to share our experience with Bangladeshi officials," he said.

Professor Yunus thanked Sharif for his support and hoped Pakistan and Bangladesh would continue these efforts.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, and Professor Yunus's Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, were among others present on the occasion. Siddiqi invited Pakistan foreign minister Dar to visit Bangladesh in February on his way to a Malaysia tour, and he accepted the offer. Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif also invited Professor Yunus to visit their country at his convenience.

Also Read: Prof Yunus Asks Meta to Address Disinformation Campaign Against Bangladesh