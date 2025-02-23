Assam’s New Identity: A New Movement

For too long, Assam has been reduced to just three words: Literature. Music. Religion. It’s an easy stereotype—one that conjures up images of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Sankar Sangha, and unending Bihu festivities.

But beyond these cultural pillars, a new Assam is rising—one built on audacity, risk, and the sheer determination of its entrepreneurs who are tired of being confined to tradition.

The Rebels of Assam’s Startup Movement

Talk to any old-school intellectual in Assam about startups, and you might get a dismissive wave. “Business? That’s for Marwaris and Biharis,” they’ll say. But step into the offices of Assam’s new entrepreneurs, and you’ll hear a different story—one of struggle, ambition, and an unshakable belief that Assam can be more than just its cultural past.

Meet Upamanyu Barkotoky of Woolah Tea. He didn’t just want to sell tea; he wanted to revolutionize it. When he first started, people laughed at the idea of biodegradable tea bags and premium Assamese tea in a hip, sustainable brand. Today, Woolah Tea is changing the way India—and the world—sips Assam’s finest brew as he bags ₹50 lakh in funding from Shark Tank. He might not have attracted massive investment, but the very fact that he was on Shark Tank has sparked an ignition throughout the young people of Assam.

Then there’s Manoj Basumatary of Pigman, who took an idea as simple as indigenous pork products and turned it into a brand people swear by. But it wasn’t easy. “Banks wouldn’t give us loans because they thought selling pork wasn’t a ‘serious’ business,” he recalls. “We had to prove them wrong.” And prove them wrong, he did - Pigman is now a cult favorite in Assam’s food market.

Disrupting the Status Quo

The idea that Assam’s future lies in startups, technology, and business still meets resistance. For decades, the economic discourse in Assam revolved around three things: tea plantations, oil refineries, and handloom.

Enter Dr. Sarag Saikia of Spacecraft Technologies, who is proving that Assam can think beyond its tea gardens. While most still equate innovation with Bangalore, he’s busy creating aerospace solutions right from the Northeast. “People still ask me, ‘But why Assam?’” he laughs. “And I tell them, ‘Why not?’”

And then there’s Abhijit Bhattacharya, who took a wild bet—not on a startup, but on sports. His Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) isn’t just a sports league; it’s a movement. Abhijit knew that Assam had raw, untapped volleyball talent, but no infrastructure. Instead of waiting for the government, he built his own ecosystem. “We didn’t need a stadium,” he says. “We needed belief.” Today, BVL is scouting and training players who could one day represent India.

Beyond The Clichés

A quiet but undeniable shift is happening. Sayanika’s Driver NE is taking on the male-dominated driving industry and empowering women behind the wheel. Akash Gogoi’s Bahuboli Egg is transforming an unglamorous business—poultry—into a thriving, high-yield industry. Jungle Travels and Vantage Circle are proving that the Northeast can be a tourism and IT hub if given the right push.

Perhaps the boldest example is Akhor AI, founded by Kabyaneel and Indraneel Talukdar. They are taking artificial intelligence and, for the first time, bringing in much sought-after Speech-to-Text technology for the Assamese language.

The Fight for Assam’s Future

For all its promise, Assam’s new-age entrepreneurs still face one massive hurdle: mindset. Investment is scarce. Bureaucracy is a nightmare. And society still whispers, “Business is not for us.” But these entrepreneurs refuse to listen.

“I’d rather struggle and fail here than succeed somewhere else,” says UpamanyuBarkotoky. “Because Assam deserves to win.”

The Role of Advantage Assam 2025

As Assam’s entrepreneurial spirit soars, Advantage Assam 2025 could be the game-changer. This government-backed initiative aims to transform the state into a business-friendly hub by:

• Enhancing startup ecosystems through policy support and funding access.

• Encouraging private investments in sectors like IT, agritech, and tourism.

• Improving infrastructure to ensure better connectivity and logistics.

• Facilitating global partnerships that integrate Assam’s startups into larger networks.

For entrepreneurs like Upamanyu, Manoj, and Sarag, this initiative could provide much-needed resources, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and offering incentives for growth. If executed effectively, Advantage Assam 2025 could ensure that Assam’s business revolution is not just a moment, but a movement that reshapes the future.

It’s a movement

This is not just a trend. It’s a movement. A movement that says Assam is no longer content with being just the land of cultural nostalgia. It’s time for Assam to build. To innovate. To lead.

And this new generation? They are not waiting for permission.