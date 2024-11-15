'Haka' Protest Erupts in New Zealand Parliament Over Treaty Bill

In a dramatic protest that sent shockwaves through New Zealand’s Parliament, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest politician in nearly 200 years, took centre stage, voicing her fierce opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill.

The 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP made a bold statement by tearing up a copy of the controversial bill and performing the traditional Maori haka inside the Parliament.

The protest, captured on video, rapidly went viral, drawing widespread support from fellow MPs and spectators. The Parliamentary session, which was initially convened to discuss the contentious bill, descended into turmoil as other MPs and members of the public gallery joined Maipi-Clarke in performing the haka. Speaker Gerry Brownlee was forced to suspend the session and order the clearance of the public gallery, but by that point, the protest had already created a stir across the nation.

The Treaty Principles Bill seeks to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, signed in 1840 between the British Crown and Maori tribes, which historically recognized Maori rights to land and self-determination. The bill's proponents argue that it extends these rights to all New Zealanders. However, critics, including Maipi-Clarke, argue that the bill dilutes Maori sovereignty and could incite racial tension.

Despite passing its first reading on Thursday, the bill has faced intense public backlash, with widespread protests erupting throughout the country. Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in Wellington next week, with many viewing the bill as a step backwards for Maori rights.