Kulman Ghising to Lead Nepal’s Interim Govt as Gen Z Backs Change

After Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepped aside, the leadership of Nepal’s interim government has been entrusted to Engineer Kulman Ghising, the widely respected head of the Nepal Electricity Authority.

Ghising, credited with ending the country’s chronic load-shedding, is celebrated as a clean-image and capable national figure who will now guide Nepal until fresh elections are held.

The formation of the interim council is expected to provide steady leadership during the nation’s ongoing political transition and the decision was supported by Gen Z protesters, part of Nepal’s broader anti-corruption and good governance movement, which on Thursday hailed the move as an “unprecedented success.”

Initially Balen Shah, seen as the most acceptable candidate to head the council publicly declined to take part. Sushila Karki, also withdrew her candidacy, citing constitutional and legal hurdles as well as her own reluctance. At over 70, she was additionally viewed as unable to represent Gen Z in leadership.

Nepal was faced with the question that who would step into fillup the political void which is now shaken by deadly protests that ousted its prime minister and set parliament ablaze.

According to reports in Nepali media, a group of Gen-Z youths have reached the Army Headquarters and has requested to be included in the ongoing negotiations regarding the formation of an interim government.

Since the protests escalated on Tuesday, the army now has taken charge of the nation of 30 million people.

Nepali Army chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, met with key figures on Wednesday and “representatives of Gen Z", an army spokesman said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the young protesters, without giving further details.

According to the Nepal’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34. Moreover, over 1000 people were injured in the protest across the region.

The wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Khanal remains in critical condition after an arson attack during violent nationwide protests.

ALSO READ:Who is Sushila Karki? The Former Chief Justice Who will Lead Nepal’s Interim Govt